A mink may have infected a human with the new coronavirus, according to Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten.

Minks are mammals, belonging to the group of animals that includes weasels, otters and ferrets and are valued for their fur.

New results from an investigation at a mink farm indicate that a mink has passed on the coronavirus to a human, according to the Dutch Ministry.

The investigation also suggested that minks carrying the new coronavirus (Covid-19) did not have symptoms. The Dutch authorities now intend to take measures, including the inspection of all mink farms.

The Brussels Times