Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools...

The Greek authorities have decided to allow primary schools to reopen from Monday, along with hotels that are normally open all year round, but were closed due to the novel Coronavirus crisis.

Open-air cinemas will also be open to the public on Monday, while seasonal hotels will reopen from 15 June, Greek ERT television indicated.

Secondary schools, bars, restaurants and beaches reopened two weeks ago.

Greece’s football championship, closed like those in most countries, will resume next weekend.

Greece has also announced the reopening of its borders to tourists from 29 countries from 15 June next. Belgium has not been included on the list, which is to be reviewed on 1 July.

The Brussels Times