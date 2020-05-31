 
Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
Latest News:
‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels...
Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools...
Sharp increase in sextortion scams during lockdown...
Schools should not close during second wave, says...
Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ announces demonstration in Brussels
    Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools
    Sharp increase in sextortion scams during lockdown
    Schools should not close during second wave, says Flemish Minister
    Coronavirus: 195 new infections, hospital admissions jump to 40 in Belgium
    Spanish demand apology from Belgian Prince Joachim over lockdown party
    Coronavirus: Over 6 million cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium confirms support for WHO
    Coronavirus: British sports to resume from 1 June
    Nine identified for racist Facebook comments about migrants boat capsize
    One in three is ready to holiday in Belgium
    Danish ghettos: Can integration be achieved by evictions?
    Images of Belgian train honouring George Floyd go viral
    Proximus expands 5G-light coverage, but only in Flanders
    Nearly 4,000 children still have no place in Flemish schools in Brussels
    Coronavirus lockdown: Confusion reigns in border areas
    Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party in Spain
    Coronavirus: Italy will open borders on Wednesday
    Belgians cannot visit family or shop in France yet
    50% against restart of German football competition, survey finds
    View more

    Greece reopens hotels, open-air cinemas, schools

    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    © Belga

    The Greek authorities have decided to allow primary schools to reopen from Monday, along with hotels that are normally open all year round, but were closed due to the novel Coronavirus crisis.

    Open-air cinemas will also be open to the public on Monday, while seasonal hotels will reopen from 15 June, Greek ERT television indicated.

    Secondary schools, bars, restaurants and beaches reopened two weeks ago.

    Greece’s football championship, closed like those in most countries, will resume next weekend.

    Greece has also announced the reopening of its borders to tourists from 29 countries from 15 June next. Belgium has not been included on the list, which is to be reviewed on 1 July.

    The Brussels Times