EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing

Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell called for vigilance against “excessive use of force” following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black American who died of asphyxiation last Monday, May 25, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

“Like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd,” Borrell said when questioned on the subject during a press conference.

Borrell described the act as “an abuse of power” that must be denounced and combatted, “here, in the United States, everywhere.”

Borrell insisted on the right to demonstrate peacefully at a time when protest actions have increased for a week in the United States, and demonstrations have also taken place in Europe.

In Belgium, some 50 people gathered on Monday on Brussels’ Place de la Monnaie for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and a train was covered in graffiti saying “Please, I can’t breathe,” among Floyd’s last words.

“We condemn all acts of violence and racism and call for the de-escalation of tensions,” Borrell said. “We are confident in the ability of the United States to come together and respond to this important issue in these difficult times.”

“All lives matter,” he said, adding that “black lives also matter.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times