EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing

Borrell described the act as “an abuse of power” that must be denounced and combatted, “here, in the United States, everywhere.”
Borrell insisted on the right to demonstrate peacefully at a time when protest actions have increased for a week in the United States, and demonstrations have also taken place in Europe.
In Belgium, some 50 people gathered on Monday on Brussels’ Place de la Monnaie for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and a train was covered in graffiti saying “Please, I can’t breathe,” among Floyd’s last words.
“We condemn all acts of violence and racism and call for the de-escalation of tensions,” Borrell said. “We are confident in the ability of the United States to come together and respond to this important issue in these difficult times.”
“All lives matter,” he said, adding that “black lives also matter.”