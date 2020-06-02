 
EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd...
Brussels’ cyclists grow in numbers, study shows...
Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute...
Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to...
Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing
    Brussels’ cyclists grow in numbers, study shows
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
    Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to return
    Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding Fathers
    Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels
    Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery summit
    Coronavirus: flu vaccination extra important this year
    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
    22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus management
    Temperatures soar on Tuesday, before storms reign
    Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan
    Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders
    French stores will start sales 2 weeks before Belgium
    Belgian kindergartens reopen amid union concerns
    Nearly 40% of Belgians will stop commuting post lockdown
    Lufthansa accepts Commission’s requirements for rescue plan
    Walloon tourism sector needs €6.5 million in aid, Minister says
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Brussels continues despite ban
    Petition launched to keep tag on Belgian train honouring George Floyd
    View more

    EU condemns ‘abuse of power’ in George Floyd killing

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell called for vigilance against “excessive use of force” following the death of George Floyd.

    Floyd was a 46-year-old unarmed black American who died of asphyxiation last Monday, May 25, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

    “Like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd,” Borrell said when questioned on the subject during a press conference.

    Related Articles

     

    Borrell described the act as “an abuse of power” that must be denounced and combatted, “here, in the United States, everywhere.”

    Borrell insisted on the right to demonstrate peacefully at a time when protest actions have increased for a week in the United States, and demonstrations have also taken place in Europe.

    In Belgium, some 50 people gathered on Monday on Brussels’ Place de la Monnaie for a Black Lives Matter demonstration, and a train was covered in graffiti saying “Please, I can’t breathe,” among Floyd’s last words.

    “We condemn all acts of violence and racism and call for the de-escalation of tensions,” Borrell said. “We are confident in the ability of the United States to come together and respond to this important issue in these difficult times.”

    “All lives matter,” he said, adding that “black lives also matter.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times