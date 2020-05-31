 
Images of Belgian train honouring George Floyd go viral
Sunday, 31 May, 2020
    Sunday, 31 May 2020
    Credit: Facebook/Ghentizm

    Images of a Belgian SNCB train with a message referring to George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for minutes in the United States, are going viral.

    “Please, I can’t breathe” was one of Floyd’s last sentences before he died. Since his death last week, the words have been going around the world, as the video of Floyd’s death made the news worldwide and protestors used the words as a slogan on signs.

    This weekend, images have surfaced of a train from Belgian company SNCB with the words painted over the entire length of a wagon, as well as “in memory of George Floyd” in smaller print.

    Train company SNCB will “remove the graffiti as soon as possible,” spokesperson Dimitri Temmerman told Het Nieuwsblad. “We cannot let a train that is daubed like that run around like this. We will also see if we can trace the perpetrators, but that’s not easy if we cannot catch them red-handed,” he added.

    Meanwhile, protests against police violence against black Americans in particular, are going on in the United States, and the Minnesota National Guard has been “fully mobilised” to stop further unrest.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times