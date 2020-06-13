France will open to non-Schengen visitors from 1 July

France “will gradually open its Schengen external borders from 1 July,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced on Friday in a joint statement.

The decision was taken in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission presented on Thursday, namely for “Schengen Member States and Schengen Associated States to lift internal border controls by 15 June 2020 and to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the EU until 30 June 2020,” followed by “an approach to progressively lifting the restriction afterwards.”

As such, the reopening of France’s non-Schengen borders “will be gradual and differentiated according to the health situation in the various third countries, and in accordance with the procedures that will have been agreed at European level by then,” they specified.

