Travel restrictions at the EU’s external borders could be gradually and partially lifted as of 1 July, Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell confirmed on Wednesday.

The European Commission will approach Member States this week proposing a coordinated plan to that effect, according to Borrell.

Most EU countries proposed last Friday to extend the restrictions past their 15 June end date, with a gradual lifting from 1 July in mind.

The plan would be to lift restrictions with certain third countries, taking into account a “number of principles and criteria,” Borrell said.

The European ban on non-essential travel to and from the EU and the Schengen area – in other words, the external borders – was introduced on 17 March and extended twice to combat the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

