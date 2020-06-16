Antwerp invests in air quality measuring project...

The city of Antwerp is joining a European pilot project involving low-cost air quality sensors which will enable it to better map the impact of its low emission zone (LEZ).

The city is collaborating with the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO) and the Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) on this project.

The air quality sensors will measure levels of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen monoxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide.

Related Articles

On top of the nine air quality sensors it already has, 34 will be added, which allow the city to take initiatives at more localised levels as the larger network will broaden the overview.

The sensors will be placed throughout the city in the next nine months, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Nine sensors will be placed beside the already existing ones to compare results. The others will be mostly placed in areas within Antwerp’s ring.

Zagreb, Croatia and Oslo in Norway are also participating in the European pilot project.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times