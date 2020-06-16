Antwerp invests in air quality measuring project...

On top of the nine air quality sensors it already has, 34 will be added, which allow the city to take initiatives at more localised levels as the larger network will broaden the overview.
The sensors will be placed throughout the city in the next nine months, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Nine sensors will be placed beside the already existing ones to compare results. The others will be mostly placed in areas within Antwerp’s ring.
Zagreb, Croatia and Oslo in Norway are also participating in the European pilot project.