Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July

Drivers with a vehicle that does not comply with the Brussels’ Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will be fined again from 1 July, Brussels Environment announced.

The fines for people violating the LEZ had been temporarily suspended during the coronavirus crisis.

From 16 June, a communication campaign is set to start to inform Belgians about the resumption of the fines. Owners of overly polluting cars who have driven around during the period of suspension will receive a warning letter.

As before the suspension, a new fine can only be issued three months after the previous one, in order to give the owner time to take the necessary measures.

People with disabilities who have a special parking permit, and who benefit from an increased health care allowance, will not be fined for violating the Brussels LEZ regulations.

You can check if your car is still allowed in the zone on the www.lez.brussels website.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times