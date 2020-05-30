 
Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian economy needs €37.5 billion shock injection, says...
Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown...
Coronavirus: shopping in neighbouring countries allowed again...
Coronavirus: half of hospitality businesses face collapse...
Coronavirus: Emmanuel André critical of government approaches...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    Belgian economy needs €37.5 billion shock injection, says PS
    Belgian Prince tests positive for Covid-19 after lockdown party in Spain
    Coronavirus: shopping in neighbouring countries allowed again
    Coronavirus: half of hospitality businesses face collapse
    Coronavirus: Emmanuel André critical of government approaches
    Approve €9 billion aid for Lufthansa without conditions, say unions
    Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July
    Over 40,000 Thomas Cook travellers reimbursed
    Coronavirus: Austria to ease face mask measures
    Coronavirus: antibody tests for everyone ‘soon’ available via GPs
    Coronavirus: 125 new infections, 29 hospital admissions in Belgium
    US will leave World Health Organisation, Trump announces
    Cross-border family visits allowed from today
    Financial watchdogs uncover a minimal proportion of illegal money
    Greece opens up for flights to Athens and Thessaloniki
    Coronavirus: antibody tests now available for all Belgians
    How going to a cafe or restaurant will work
    Belgium’s period of excess mortality has likely passed
    Prime Minister Wilmès announces additional support measures
    EU trusts that the US will take action to ensure justice in police killing
    View more

    Violating Brussels’ LEZ will be fined again from July

    Saturday, 30 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Drivers with a vehicle that does not comply with the Brussels’ Low Emission Zone (LEZ) will be fined again from 1 July, Brussels Environment announced.

    The fines for people violating the LEZ had been temporarily suspended during the coronavirus crisis.

    From 16 June, a communication campaign is set to start to inform Belgians about the resumption of the fines. Owners of overly polluting cars who have driven around during the period of suspension will receive a warning letter.

    Related News:

     

    As before the suspension, a new fine can only be issued three months after the previous one, in order to give the owner time to take the necessary measures.

    People with disabilities who have a special parking permit, and who benefit from an increased health care allowance, will not be fined for violating the Brussels LEZ regulations.

    You can check if your car is still allowed in the zone on the www.lez.brussels website.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times