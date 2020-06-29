 
Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August...
Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among...
Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    View more

    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Chinese army has authorised the use in its ranks of a vaccine against coronavirus, developed by a military research institute and a pharmaceutical company, the company announced on Monday.

    Laboratories around the world are competing to find a cure for the new coronavirus, first detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. About half of the 17 vaccines currently in clinical (i.e., human) trials are being developed by Chinese laboratories or institutes, according to information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Among them, the Chinese company CanSinoBIO is collaborating with the Military Academy of Medical Sciences on one of the most advanced coronavirus vaccines currently available. The Central Military Commission, the institution to which the Chinese military is subject, gave its green light on 25 June to use the vaccine on the military.

    Related Articles

     

    “Data from clinical trials have shown a good safety profile and high levels of humoral and cellular immune response,” the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it is listed.

    It was not immediately clear whether this approval would involve a vaccination campaign within the Chinese army, which has some two million members. The defence ministry did not respond to a request for comments from AFP. The company also stressed in its press release that it could not yet guarantee that its vaccine would be marketed to the general public.

    According to the latest WHO count, in addition to the 17 coronavirus vaccines tested on humans, 132 others are currently in the pre-clinical evaluation phase.

    The Brussels Times