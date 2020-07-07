Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus
Credit: Belga
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he confirmed on Tuesday.
“It came back positive,” Bolsonaro told a group of journalists.
Reports had started coming out on Monday that Bolsonaro had a fever of 38 degrees and had a bad cough. The president reportedly complained about feeling tired on Saturday, after a lunch with Todd Chapman, the US ambassador to Brazil.
“The doctors gave me hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (an antibiotic) and then I felt better. I’m perfectly fine,” Bolsonaro told reporters.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly spoken out against social distancing and minimised the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to attend social events and rallies, often leaving a mask behind or wearing it the wrong way.
Brazil is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, with nearly 1.6 million coronavirus cases and over 64,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).