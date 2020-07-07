 
Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 July, 2020
Latest News:
Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus...
New anti-corruption plans presented in the European Parliament...
Congolese President travels to Belgium on a ‘private...
Police discover ‘hell-like’ torture site in Belgian-Dutch border...
World Chocolate Day: Belgium exports second-most chocolate in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus
    New anti-corruption plans presented in the European Parliament
    Congolese President travels to Belgium on a ‘private visit’
    Police discover ‘hell-like’ torture site in Belgian-Dutch border
    World Chocolate Day: Belgium exports second-most chocolate in EU
    Toys considered the most dangerous products on the European market
    Overview: which countries tightened their coronavirus measures?
    Brussels square to be named after Brontë sisters
    ‘Arizona’ coalition emerges as Belgium’s latest hope for new government
    The United States considers banning popular app ‘TikTok’
    Kremlin promises to retaliate against UK sanctions
    Travellers cancelling trips to high-risk areas will not be refunded by airlines
    Belgium in Brief: Struggles To Quarantine High-risk Travellers
    Bus driver left brain dead after attack by ticketless passengers who refused to wear masks
    Belgian researchers study tears to replace conventional Covid-19 tests
    The price of diesel will increase from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: new hospitalisations decrease by 5% in Belgium
    Spanish antibody study casts doubt on chances of herd immunity
    Belgium changes national holiday to honour ‘heroes of the coronavirus crisis’
    Word ‘Arab’ removed from Brussels monument after far-right ‘restores’ it
    View more

    Brazilian President Bolsonaro diagnosed with coronavirus

    Tuesday, 07 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the new coronavirus, he confirmed on Tuesday.

    “It came back positive,” Bolsonaro told a group of journalists.

    Reports had started coming out on Monday that Bolsonaro had a fever of 38 degrees and had a bad cough. The president reportedly complained about feeling tired on Saturday, after a lunch with Todd Chapman, the US ambassador to Brazil.

    Related Articles

     

    “The doctors gave me hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (an antibiotic) and then I felt better. I’m perfectly fine,” Bolsonaro told reporters.

    Bolsonaro has repeatedly spoken out against social distancing and minimised the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to attend social events and rallies, often leaving a mask behind or wearing it the wrong way.

    Brazil is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, with nearly 1.6 million coronavirus cases and over 64,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times