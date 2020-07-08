US withdrawal from WHO weakens fight against coronavirus, China says

The United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) weakens the international fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, China said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump officially launched the process to withdraw the United States from the WHO, which he accuses of mishandling the response to the pandemic and being a puppet of China.

The departure is “another example of American unilateralism,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. “We urge the United States to fulfil its international obligations and responsibilities and assume the responsibilities of a great country.”

Related Articles

The United States was the biggest contributor to the UN organisation with 15% of the budget.

Trump had announced at the end of May to “end the relationship” between the US and the WHO.

The Brussels Times