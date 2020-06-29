Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over and is even accelerating, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday.
“Tomorrow it will be six months since the WHO received the first reports of a group of ‘pneumonia cases of unknown cause’ in China,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference.
“Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world, and our lives, would be changed by this new virus,” he added.
Since the start of the outbreak in December, the coronavirus has caused the deaths of more than 500,000 people worldwide, and more than 10 million cases have been reported, almost half of which are now considered recovered.