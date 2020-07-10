 
Travel ban for Spain and Portugal now limited to confined regions
Friday, 10 July, 2020
    Travel ban for Spain and Portugal now limited to confined regions

    Friday, 10 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Spain and Portugal are considered green zones again, while the currently confined regions are red zones, Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin told Matin Première on Friday.

    Foreign Affairs introduced a colour-coded system on Wednesday, with a formal travel ban being issued for red zones and travellers returning from such zones being required to undergo tests and quarantine, orange zones, to which Belgium strongly advises against travelling, and green zones, where no special restrictions will be imposed.

    Spain and Portugal were initially both classified as orange, as various regions went back into lockdown. Now, the country's colour code will reflect the general health situation in the country, leaving room for special cases.

    As a result, the regions of Lleida and A Mariña, both in Spain, were given a code red, while the rest of Spain is green.

    In Portugal, Lisbon is a special case, as it is partially confined. While it is a red zone, "one can still transit by plane through Lisbon to go elsewhere in Portugal," Goffin pointed out.

