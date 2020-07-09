 
Belgium bans travel to three areas in EU countries
Thursday, 09 July, 2020
    Belgium bans travel to three areas in EU countries

    Thursday, 09 July 2020
    Credit; Belga

    Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Ministry published the first list of colour codes for the areas which Belgian travellers are not allowed to go this summer.

    For the time being, only the regions of Lleida, A Mariña (both in Spain) and Lisbon (Portugal) are considered a “red zone.”

    For these three areas, Belgium issues a formal travel ban. Additionally, travellers returning from one of these three will be treated as “high-risk contacts,” which means they will be required to be tested and quarantined.

    All other regions in the countries which have opened their borders to Belgians are “green zones,” meaning that travelling and returning to Belgium is allowed without restrictions.

    For the time being, there are no “orange” areas. Belgium advises strongly against travelling to zones marked orange, but it is not forbidden.

    The list, which can be found here, will be updated regularly.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times