Belgium bans travel to three areas in EU countries
Thursday, 09 July 2020
Credit; Belga
Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Ministry published the first list of colour codes for the areas which Belgian travellers are not allowed to go this summer.
For the time being, only the regions of Lleida, A Mariña (both in Spain) and Lisbon (Portugal) are considered a “red zone.”
For these three areas, Belgium issues a formal travel ban. Additionally, travellers returning from one of these three will be treated as “high-risk contacts,” which means they will be required to be tested and quarantined.