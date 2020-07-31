   
Brexit: UK launches information campaign for nationals living in Belgium
Friday, 31 July, 2020
    Brexit: UK launches information campaign for nationals living in Belgium

    Friday, 31 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The British Foreign Office launches a campaign on Friday to inform its nationals living in Belgium about the steps they need to take “to protect their rights” ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period, set for 31 December.

    This is part of a Europe-wide campaign and focusses in particular on access to health care services, validating a driving licence, obtaining a passport or obtaining a residence permit.

    “The UK’s transition period ends on the 31st of December, and whilst your rights are protected, there may be some actions that you need to take now,” British Ambassadors throughout Europe said in a video, which can be found on the Facebook page of the British Embassy in Brussels.

    “This could include registering or applying for residency, checking your access to healthcare, or exchanging a UK driving licence for a local one.”

    “It’s crucial that you know what action to take and how to do it. The best way to do this is to go to the Living in Guide for the country you are in. Here you will find detailed, specific up to date information.”

    “You can also sign up for alerts to stay informed,” the Ambassadors added.

    The campaign will run on various media, from Facebook to digital media and newspapers. Public information meetings and question-and-answer sessions with ambassadors and consular experts are also planned in the coming months on Facebook.

    In addition, a £3 million fund was made available in 2019 to provide practical support to more vulnerable British citizens, people with reduced mobility, people with disabilities and the elderly.

