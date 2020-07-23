   
Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
Latest News:
Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU...
Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles ...
Italian senator launches Italexit party...
Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on...
Belgian returning travellers form: What does it ask?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says
    Why Belgium ignored calls to shrink social bubbles 
    Italian senator launches Italexit party
    Face masks compulsory from 6 years old on European flights
    Belgian returning travellers form: What does it ask?
    Asylum centre placed in lockdown after positive coronavirus tests
    Charles Michel defends Covid-19 recovery plan before European Parliament
    Number of Belgians using food aid skyrocketed during lockdown
    Belgium’s Security Council tightens coronavirus measures again
    Weather report: changeable but dry weather on Thursday
    Coronavirus flare-up now spreading into general population, expert warns
    Belgium in Brief: Ready To Reconfine?
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:30 PM
    Smaller social bubbles ‘necessary’ to prevent second coronavirus wave
    15-year-old Belgian becomes youngest ever match winner in snooker World Championship
    Coronavirus: Belgium accused of violating prisoners’ human rights
    Fire at Liege airport causes significant damage but no casualties
    Belgium’s average of new coronavirus cases almost twice as high as last week
    Nearly 117,000 breaches of containment measures in Belgium since March
    Council deal: The day after
    View more
    Share article:

    Post-Brexit trade deal ‘unlikely’ at this stage, EU negotiator says

    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    It is unlikely at this stage that the European Union and the United Kingdom would reach a post-Brexit trade deal, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says on Thursday.

    The United Kingdom officially left the EU on 31 January, but the country has until the end of a transition period, set for 31 December, to conclude a trade agreement with the EU.

    At the end of a new round of negotiations in London, Barnier stressed that no progress had been made on two crucial issues: fair competition and fisheries.

    Related Articles

     

    “By its current refusal to commit to open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely,” Barnier said, adding that “until the very last day of this negotiation and despite the current difficulties the EU will remain engaged, constructive, and respectful.”

    “It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement that was set as an aim,” Barnier’s British counterpart David Frost said. “Considerable differences remain in the most difficult areas.”

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially wanted to conclude the negotiations by the end of July, believing that there was no point in continuing the discussions until the autumn.

    Should the EU and the UK fail to reach an agreement, only World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which include high tariffs, would apply from January 2021.

    The Brussels Times