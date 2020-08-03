Humans can transmit coronavirus to dogs and cats, study suggests

“This confirms what we already knew,” said Thomas Mettenleiter, Director of the German Institute for Animal Health (FLI), according to whom the results show that the virus spreads from humans to animals.
Most of the animals in the study came from coronavirus-affected households, indicating that the infection is generally transmitted from human to animal, he added.
Mettenleiter pointed out that this study supports FLI’s hypothesis that cats and dogs do not play a significant role in the spread of Covid-19, and that healthy people do not need to limit their contact with their pets.
However, people infected with the virus should limit their contact with their pets, although there is as yet no evidence that animals can die from the coronavirus, said Mettenleiter.