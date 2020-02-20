European Commission earmarks €900 million for humanitarian aid

The European Commission has adopted a €900 million humanitarian budget for 2020.
It includes €400 million for Africa and €345 million for the Middle East, according to the Commission, which approved the package on Monday.
European humanitarian assistance, channelled through partner organisations such as the United Nations, Red Cross and international NGOs, goes each year to people in dozens of countries affected by conflict, famine or the direct or expected impact of climate change.
In Africa’s case, the initiatives to be financed this year include programmes to assist victims of the food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel, people displaced by the violence in Southern Sudan, and vulnerable populations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.