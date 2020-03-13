Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March

Kinepolis cinema complexes will close their doors as of Friday and until at least 31 March, the group announced in a press release on Thursday evening.
This decision, taken after consultation with the competent authorities, follows the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium.
In the other countries where the group is present (France, the Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland), consultation with the competent authorities is underway and, for a number of cinemas, measures have been taken to limit the occupancy of the theatres.
“Depending on the duration of the closure and the number of cinemas involved, Kinepolis could expect a significant impact on the group’s financial results for the first half of the year,” the Belgian company added.
Customers can visit the group’s website for possible compensation for tickets.