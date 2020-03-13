Kinepolis cinemas close until at least 31 March

Kinepolis cinema complexes will close their doors as of Friday and until at least 31 March, the group announced in a press release on Thursday evening.

This decision, taken after consultation with the competent authorities, follows the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium.

In the other countries where the group is present (France, the Netherlands, Spain, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Poland), consultation with the competent authorities is underway and, for a number of cinemas, measures have been taken to limit the occupancy of the theatres.

“Depending on the duration of the closure and the number of cinemas involved, Kinepolis could expect a significant impact on the group’s financial results for the first half of the year,” the Belgian company added.

Customers can visit the group’s website for possible compensation for tickets.

The Brussels Times