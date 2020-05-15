 
Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 May, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s highest football division stopped, Bruges declared winner...
Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from...
Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling...
These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday...
KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Belgium’s highest football division stopped, Bruges declared winner
    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday
    Flemish mobility minister’s push to keep people cycling
    These Brussels museums will reopen from Monday
    KLM will not refund flights cancelled before mid-May
    Coronavirus: first impressions as Flemish schools partially reopen
    United Kingdom fails to comply with EU rules on free movement
    Diesel tops Belgian fuel market with 75% market share
    Contact tracers have contacted half of coronavirus patients
    One in three bars and restaurants will not reopen following lockdown
    Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic
    EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on Brexit
    Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France
    Hundreds of second home owners consider class action lawsuit
    Belgium boasts coronavirus death count accuracy
    Temporary unemployment: EU member states reach agreement on support
    Some good news to take into the weekend
    Brussels pours €8 million into post-lockdown cultural reboot
    Belgium in Brief: When Will The Borders Open?
    Coronavirus: massive screening campaign for Moscow
    View more

    Flemish skateparks and football fields can reopen from Monday

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    The Flemish government decided that local sports courts and skateparks can also reopen from Monday, allowing children who are not part of a sports club to play outside, under adult supervision, as well.

    On Friday, the Flemish government decided that children will also be allowed to play on local football fields, basketball courts and skateparks from Monday, under adult supervision, following calls from Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle to “make children a priority” in the next stage of the exit plan.

    The Flemish government’s decision is in line with the measures announced by the National Security Council on Wednesday, which will allow outdoor sports with a maximum of 20 people. Dalle said on Thursday that he was afraid this measure would exclude children who were not part of a sports club.

    Playgrounds, however, will remain closed for now, and the social distance of 1.5 metres will still need to be respected at all times.

    Related News:

     

    “I am very happy that, today, it is clear that not only children who are members of a sports club will be able to play sports,” Dalle said in a press release.

    The children can be supervised by “a local sports trainer,” but also by “an adult supervisor of a youth club of a local government,” Dalle said. This means that parents would not be allowed to just take their children to a skate park.

    “We should not only focus on the economy, but also work on a social recovery plan that pays attention to the psychological well-being of our citizens and children,” said Somers. “Children who are not members of a sports club should also be given the opportunity to exercise and move around outdoors. This is no superfluous luxury, because many children have been indoors for a long time,” he added.

    “I am convinced that local solutions can be found to make the public sports infrastructure available and to provide supervision,” he said, adding that he relies on the local authorities to coordinate this in the different municipalities.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job