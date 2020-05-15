Coronavirus: first impressions as Flemish schools partially reopen

Staff and pupils are relieved and happy to be back in school today, according to first impressions gathered by the Flemish educational umbrella organisations.

Friday marked the first day of a test phase for reopening Flemish schools.

The teachers and pupils “clearly missed each other and it’s still only a first step towards normality,” said the Catholic school system (Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen).

“In these new circumstances, it takes some time to get used to the situation because the distancing rules and the emphasis on hand hygiene have a major impact.”

But few unforeseen obstacles arose during the day. “The preparation, which has been done down to the smallest details, is paying off.”

In addition, Catholic schools are seeing good attendance. It is also estimated that the rules are generally well respected.

Schools run by the Flemish Community (GO!) were also positive about the first test day. “Teachers and students report that it takes some time to get used to the face masks, arrows on the floor and the demarcated areas in the classroom and on the playground. But the teachers have put a lot of effort into making it a nice reunion,” said Raymonda Verdyck, GO!’s Executive Director.

The Brussels Times