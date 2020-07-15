Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to sports events

As the number of infections in Belgium continues to rise, the National Security Council decided to postpone a decision on bringing back the public to sports events until Thursday 23 July, according to Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès.

For sports games and events, this would concern the number of spectators allowed. At the end of June, the NSC had announced that events could be organised with 200 people (indoors) or 400 (outdoors).

In August, these figures could double, to a maximum of 400 indoors and 800 outdoors. However, an exception could be made for large stadiums which could accommodate more people.

However, the number of new infections is increasing in Belgium, which caused the Security Council to postpone its decision until Thursday 23 July.

Related News:

Belgian football is on hold, for now. On 1 August, Antwerp and Club Brugge will face each other in the final of the Belgian Cup. The next day, OHL plays host to Beerschot in the second leg of the Belgian First Division B final.

On 8 August, the Jupiler Pro League will resume, and hopes to be able to welcome the public. A working group is currently working on both scenarios.

The Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps will take place behind closed doors on 30 August.

So far, nothing has yet been specified for Phase 6, which is set to begin on 1 September.

On 4 September, the Memorial Van Damme hopes to be able to welcome between 9,000 and 10,000 people at the Roi Baudouin Stadium.

The Brussels Times