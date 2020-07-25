   
Retransmission of Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 July, 2020
Latest News:
Retransmission of Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled...
Holidaymakers face fewer traffic jams...
Germany’s second coronavirus wave ‘is already here’...
Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Monday...
Belgium’s Health Minister wants National Security Council to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 July 2020
    Retransmission of Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled
    Holidaymakers face fewer traffic jams
    Germany’s second coronavirus wave ‘is already here’
    Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Monday
    Belgium’s Health Minister wants National Security Council to meet earlier
    Police to step up enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: After excess mortality, Belgium now has a ‘mortality deficit’
    Not limiting social contacts was a mistake, says Bart De Wever
    Experts urge National Security Council to meet more often
    Coronavirus: Antwerp doctors call for spontaneous self-confinement
    After Council’s ‘nights of the knives,’ Parliament plans to prove its worth
    Former coach of top Belgian gymnast admits using abuse and humiliation
    Nearly 200 Belgians gather to protest mandatory face masks
    €130 million in black money regularised so far in 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian lung doctors sound the alarm
    Exit strategist Erika Vlieghe leaves National Security Council
    Coronavirus: new wave continues with 352 infections in one day
    Coronavirus: The main stories this Saturday morning
    Belgium is ‘heading for full-blown disaster’ without fast action, expert says
    Post-truth, lies and disinformation: what we need is more truthfulness, not truth
    View more
    Share article:

    Retransmission of Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled

    Saturday, 25 July 2020
    ©Belga

    The retransmission of the online version of the Tomorrowland music festival on Saturday afternoon has been cancelled by the organiser, Movie Drive open-air cinema, because of the new surge in novel Coronavirus infections.

    The online-only 2020 edition of the Tomorrowland Around the World festival on Saturday and Sunday was to have been shown on big screen at the cinema, installed this summer at the site of Tours & Taxis. However, Movie Drive decided just a few days before the event, to scrap it after a spike in COVID-19 cases led the Belgian authorities to call for increased vigilance against the virus.

    Movie Drive had planned to install DJ sets from 12 noon then rebroadcast Tomorrowland live from 4.00 p.m. on Saturday. One ticket could be bought per car, with the price depending on the number of occupants – from 25 euros for two persons to 85 euros for four.

    A few places were also available, with due respect for social distancing, for people on cycles or on foot.

    The Brussels Times