Retransmission of Tomorrowland at Tour & Taxis cancelled...

The retransmission of the online version of the Tomorrowland music festival on Saturday afternoon has been cancelled by the organiser, Movie Drive open-air cinema, because of the new surge in novel Coronavirus infections.

The online-only 2020 edition of the Tomorrowland Around the World festival on Saturday and Sunday was to have been shown on big screen at the cinema, installed this summer at the site of Tours & Taxis. However, Movie Drive decided just a few days before the event, to scrap it after a spike in COVID-19 cases led the Belgian authorities to call for increased vigilance against the virus.

Movie Drive had planned to install DJ sets from 12 noon then rebroadcast Tomorrowland live from 4.00 p.m. on Saturday. One ticket could be bought per car, with the price depending on the number of occupants – from 25 euros for two persons to 85 euros for four.

A few places were also available, with due respect for social distancing, for people on cycles or on foot.

The Brussels Times