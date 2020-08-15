Assumption Day: What’s open in Belgium?...

While the opening hours of many shops may not differ a lot from those during a regular Saturday on the Assumption of Mary this year, some businesses do operate on a different schedule today.

On 15 August, as with other public holidays, public and administration services, such as postal services, will not operate, and neither will banks.

Belgium’s national railway service, SNCB, as well as bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport STIB, will continue to operate, but will follow the Sunday service schedule on both weekend days.

Carrefour shops will be open on Saturday, as well as some of Delhaize’s smaller Shop’n’Go markets, but Aldi and Lidl stores will be closed. Colruyt shops will also remain closed, but those located in the Ardennes and at the coast will remain open until 12:30 PM.

Related News:

Most shopping malls and retail shops will be shut down as well, including the Woluwe Shopping Center and Docks Bruxsel. Most other stores on the Rue Neuve in Brussels, will also close their doors.

The majority of museums, such as the Museum of the City of Brussels, the Art & History Museum, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, and the Africa Museum will receive visitors on 15 August. Tickets will have to be bought online and in advance, to comply with the coronavirus measures.

Public parks will stay open as well, but social distancing has to be respected at all times due to the coronavirus measures.

Most cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as take away services, will remain open across the country. However, to comply with the health measures, it is possible that you will not be allowed in without a reservation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times