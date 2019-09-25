Tourists stranded in Brussels by Thomas Cook bankruptcy offered free Ferris Wheel ride

Tourists stranded in Brussels due to the ongoing situation with Thomas Cook have been told they can ride the new Brussels Giant Ferris Wheel for free.

The decision comes from the owners of the Giant Ferris Wheel who felt sorry for the situation the dozens of tourists find themselves in.

“Until a solution is found for them regarding their trip, we want to make the stay of all these tourists in Brussels more pleasant by offering them the opportunity to admire the capital on the Giant Ferris Wheel,” Toni Denies and René Bufkens told La Dernière Heure, BX1 reports.

The Belgian branch of Thomas Cook, which collapsed on Monday, employs over 500 people in the country, the outlet reports. The branch is also preparing to apply for protection against creditors, an application which should come later this week.

The collapse of its parent company, the oldest travel firm in the world, sent shockwaves through the global travel industry, with authorities and travel operators still scrambling to assist the hundreds of thousands of travellers impacted by the travel company’s downfall.

Tourists will be able to present their travel documents directly at the attraction, located in Poelaert Square, until Sunday evening at 11:00 PM.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times