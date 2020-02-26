 
Belgian bar named No.1 place for cocktails in Europe
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
    Belgian bar named No.1 place for cocktails in Europe

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Credit: Creative Commons/piqsels

    An Antwerp bar has been named the number 1 place for cocktails in Europe as part of a round-up by Global travel site Big 7 Travel.

    Dogma in Antwerp takes the number one spot of the 50 best cocktail bars in Europe, with Scout bar in London in second and A Bar Called Gemma in Stockholm coming in third.

    “A shining jewel in Antwerp’s bar scene, we named Dogma as the best cocktail bar in Europe in 2019, and they’ve held onto that crown with major gusto,” the entry reads. “Never settling and always striving, if anything these guys have gotten even better in the past year.”

     

    AND ON SUNDAY WE REST🚲 #closedondsunday #beginningofourweekend #zondagjosdag#dogmacocktails

    A post shared by Dogmacocktails (@dogmacocktails) on

    The only other Belgian establishment in the list is Life is Beautiful in Brussels (21st position), which the site calls “a must-visit bar that consistently attracts locals and travellers alike.”


    The remainder of the list is made up of bars from across Europe, with the remaining top ten made up of Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Oslo, Vienna and Edinburgh.

    “Europe has no shortage of beautiful bars, from old school cocktail lounges to cutting edge bars and glamorous speakeasies,” explained Big 7 Travel. “But what ties them all together is a diverse selection of expertly mixed drinks, talented mixologists and an atmosphere that will tempt you to linger over more than just one.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

