France announces 15 day lockdown...

During the speech, Macron also said that entry into the Schengen zone would be closed from Tuesday, adding that action was being taken in coordination with the other members of the European Union.
This statements followed comments made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who shared a video on Twitter, in which she proposed to the heads of state to suspend all “non-essential” travel to the EU, for at least 30 days. With this measure, the EU hopes to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
The European leaders will discuss the proposal on Tuesday, during their video conference meeting, added von der Leyen.