 
France announces 15 day lockdown
Monday, 16 March, 2020
    France announces 15 day lockdown

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: creative commons

    France will officially go into lockdown from Tuesday in a move aimed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), French President Emmanuel Macron announced.

    Macron’s address to the nation on Monday evening explained that the country will be placed on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days.

    “Never before in history has France had to take such exceptional measures in a time of peace,” Macron said. “You will no longer be able to see your loved ones… or continue your daily routine.”

    Only trips to supermarkets, pharmacies and places of work will be allowed, with workers encouraged to work from home.

    Related News

     

    During the speech, Macron also said that entry into the Schengen zone would be closed from Tuesday, adding that action was being taken in coordination with the other members of the European Union.

    This statements followed comments made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who shared a video on Twitter, in which she proposed to the heads of state to suspend all “non-essential” travel to the EU, for at least 30 days. With this measure, the EU hopes to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

    The European leaders will discuss the proposal on Tuesday, during their video conference meeting, added von der Leyen.

    The Brussels Times

