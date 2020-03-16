Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe...

The King thanked doctors, nurses and caregivers for the efforts they are currently making. Credit: Belga

Belgium’s King Philippe has called on everyone to follow the government’s drastic measures to fight the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-9) in a televised speech.

“Our country is facing an unprecedented health crisis on a global scale,” the King said. “Today, Belgium is at a crucial stage in curbing the further spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

“The authorities have taken their responsibility, and have taken drastic measures that have a major impact on our daily lives. This requires great adaptability on the part of all of us. We have to do this for ourselves, but also for others and especially for the vulnerable among us,” the King said.

Related News:

“Our attitude in this is essential, and can save lives,” he stressed, thanking doctors, nurses and caregivers for the efforts they are currently making.

“The current situation reminds us of our vulnerability, but at the same time it brings out our strength,” King Philip concluded, adding that this trial “will make us stronger.”

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times