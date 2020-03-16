 
Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
EU proposes temporary ban on ‘non-essential’ travel to...
Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe...
Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus...
Scrapping 95 rush hour trains is ‘dumb’, says...
Coronavirus: What else has closed?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    EU proposes temporary ban on ‘non-essential’ travel to Schengen zone
    Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe
    Delhaize bans shopping baskets to fight coronavirus
    Scrapping 95 rush hour trains is ‘dumb’, says virologist
    Coronavirus: What else has closed?
    Around 300 ravers defy government coronavirus advice
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    Is Belgium still open to tourists?
    There are enough trains to go around, SNCB says
    Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus
    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    View more

    Coronavirus ‘will make us stronger’, says King Philippe

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    The King thanked doctors, nurses and caregivers for the efforts they are currently making. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s King Philippe has called on everyone to follow the government’s drastic measures to fight the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-9) in a televised speech.

    “Our country is facing an unprecedented health crisis on a global scale,” the King said. “Today, Belgium is at a crucial stage in curbing the further spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

    “The authorities have taken their responsibility, and have taken drastic measures that have a major impact on our daily lives. This requires great adaptability on the part of all of us. We have to do this for ourselves, but also for others and especially for the vulnerable among us,” the King said.

    Related News:

     

    “Our attitude in this is essential, and can save lives,” he stressed, thanking doctors, nurses and caregivers for the efforts they are currently making.

    “The current situation reminds us of our vulnerability, but at the same time it brings out our strength,” King Philip concluded, adding that this trial “will make us stronger.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job