 
TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans...
Belgium races to avoid Italy-style scenario as hospitalisations...
TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus...
Brussels Airlines asks for €200 million government support...
Belgium in Brief: Belgium Shuts Down...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans
    Belgium races to avoid Italy-style scenario as hospitalisations near 500
    TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus
    Brussels Airlines asks for €200 million government support
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Shuts Down
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,486 confirmed cases
    Distilleries switch to making alcohol for hand sanitiser
    Coronavirus: EU leaders agree to external border shutdown
    Coronavirus: Deliveroo makes all orders ‘contact-free’
    Ignoring new measures could lead to a fine or imprisonment
    Brussels Stock Exchange down slightly at opening
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters nation-wide shutdown from noon
    Brussels stops evictions during shutdown
    Coronavirus: What are the new measures in Belgium?
    Coronavirus: 720 Belgians to be repatriated from Morocco
    EU watchdog launches audit of the fight against fake news
    New test to diagnose coronavirus developed by University of Namur
    Coronavirus: Less pollution in Northern Italy
    Coronavirus: Social media rallies to shop for those in need
    Belgian GPs postpone all planned non-urgent care
    View more

    TB vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus

    Wednesday, 18 March 2020
    © Belga

    Two Dutch universities are trying to determine whether a vaccine for tuberculosis would offer some added protection against the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The university medical centre (UMC) at Nijmegen’s Radboud University and researchers at Utrecht University are looking into whether medical staff would be better protected against the coronavirus after being injected with the BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin) vaccine.

    While the vaccine does not protect against the virus, it could boost the immune system. Positive results could mean fewer and less severe infections, researchers emphasised.

    Related Posts

     

    Previous studies have shown that the vaccine can help to protect against the flu. However, it is still unclear whether it could work against other infections such as the new coronavirus. “This is precisely the aim of the research,” a professor from Radboud’s UMC explains.

    In total, around 1,000 staff are taking part in the research. “Half will get the BCG vaccine, the other a placebo,” a professor from the Utrecht medical centre said. “If it is revealed that the vaccine really provides extra protection, we could offer it to the other employees.”

    Radboud University’s UMC has now dedicated its entire Internal Medicine department to the treating of coronavirus patients, with non-infected patients being moved to other departments. A dedicated area has also been set up for people awaiting the results of their coronavirus tests.

    Utrecht University is also working together with Rotterdam’s Erasmus MC and biotech company Harbour BioMed to develop an antibody that could slow down the new coronavirus.

    As of 17 March, the Netherlands had 1413 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 people have lost their lives to the virus according to the WHO’s latest report.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job