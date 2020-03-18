 
Coronavirus: China starts testing a vaccine on humans
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
    © Belga

    China will begin testing a vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on humans, the Chinese ministry of defence stated on Wednesday.

    The vaccine, developed under the direction of epidemiologist Chen Wei, has been approved following initial tests. The ministry of defence has described it as safe and effective. Preparations for its mass production are underway, Europa Press reports.

    Chinese authorities had indicated in February that they thought a vaccine could be tested on human beings at some point between now and April.

    Numerous scientists, academic institutions and companies hope to be the first to find an effective medication. In China alone, at least nine possible vaccines are being developed.

    Several other countries are working to develop a vaccine, but in any case, it would take several months before any vaccine would reach patients.

    The Brussels Times

