Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary

People working in the health care sector who get infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) during their work, will receive a compensation.

The coronavirus (Covid-19) has been recognised as an “occupational disease,” reports Fedris, the Federal Agency for Occupational Risks.

This means that, according to the agency’s website, EMTs involved in the transport of coronavirus patients, hospital staff working in emergency and intensive care services, in lung and infectious disease services, other services where patients with coronavirus are admitted, and staff performing diagnostic and therapeutic procedures on patients with coronavirus, are eligible for “compensation for occupational disease” if they get infected.

This also applies to personnel working in other services or care institutions where an outbreak of the virus (meaning two or more clustered cases) has occurred, as well as to students and interns.

If they are temporarily incapable of working because of the disease, they will be able to count on 90% of their gross basic wage, which is a lot more than the regular sickness compensations normally provided by the health insurance funds.

Anyone who is left with permanent injuries will receive compensation based on an assessment of those injuries. This compensation will then be provided on top of the wages, if the injured person continues to work. In case of death, compensation for the partner or children of the diseased person is also provided.

Employees working in the private sector and trainees can submit their application directly to Fedris, but also have to submit a declaration of incapacity for work to their employer and health insurance fund. Government employees only have to submit the application via their employer.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times