Masks and hydro-alcoholic gel now only available by prescription

Masks and hydro-alcoholic gels, as well as five other protection and disinfection products, are now available only by prescription, according to an Order from the Ministre of Economy published on 23 March in the Belgian official journal.

The list includes masks of the type FFP2 and FFP3, hydro-alcoholic gels, protective aprons, protective goggles and masks, nitrile gloves of at least 300mm, hand alcohol, the antiseptic hydrogen peroxide (12%) and nebulisers (nocospray).

These items are considered “personal protective equipment and biocides (poisonous substances)” whose sale is “only permitted by licensed pharmacies” and must be prescribed by a health professional, such as a doctor.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times