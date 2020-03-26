 
Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès...
Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide...
Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP...
Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a...
Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès government
    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP
    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
    Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states
    Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’
    Belgium sets aside nearly €300,000 for food aid
    Belgium could take a year to get back to normal, says Van Ranst
    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
    Belgium in Brief: Singles, Keep Your Distance
    Belgium’s budget deficit now more than €30 billion
    Spain extends lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 6,235 confirmed cases
    Sexual health organisation Sensoa advises singles to keep their distance
    Seeing if measures are effective ‘takes 8 to 10 days,’ says De Block
    Police seek clarification of the rules on outdoor activities
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad
    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
    Coronavirus: Europe is standing still
    World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic Games
    View more

    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Possible or confirmed patients infected with the coronavirus should use surgical masks to protect their environment. Credit: Belga

    As the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has surpassed 6,000 confirmed cases in Belgium, more people wearing mouth masks are turning up on the streets. But is that useful?

    During the daily update of the coronavirus figures by the FPS Public Health, Sciensano and the National Crisis Centre, professor Steven Van Gucht stressed that there is “not much use” in wearing a mouth mask in the streets for healthy people, and that they can even give a false sense of safety.

    Mouth masks only protect two groups of people, namely the patients, and the health care workers and other carers looking after patients. “It is important that the masks remain reserved for those two groups,” the FPS Public Health said. “If you are healthy, there is no point in wearing a mask on the streets or at work,” it added.

    Good basic hygiene is the most important if you want to protect yourself and others, the FPS said. “Follow the recommendations, stay at home as much as possible, wash your hands regularly, and always keep a 1.5m distance from others. This is the best remedy to keep yourself healthy and prevent the spread of the virus,” the health authority said.

    This is an explanation of the different kinds of masks that are being used, what kind of protection they offer, and whom they are for.

    Surgical masks are used by care providers and staff in hospitals, rest and care homes, and by home care nurses. Care personnel with mild symptoms of a respiratory tract infection, but without a fever, also use them.

    Possible or confirmed patients infected with the coronavirus should also use surgical masks to protect their environment, as should the care personnel treating and transporting them.

    Related News:

     

    FFP2 and FFP3 masks are used by caregivers, carers and supervisors who are in close contact with patients suspected or confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

    When worn properly, these masks fit closely around the nose and face, making sure that all inhaled air is filtered. They are quite difficult to breathe through, and using them correctly requires some training. Immediately after treating a patient, these masks should be thrown away, as they are usually contaminated afterwards.

    Homemade fabric masks are not medical masks, and do not offer the same protection as surgical masks. Patients who are possibly infected with the coronavirus and are staying at home in self-isolation, can use homemade masks if they do not have surgical masks.

    People wearing a homemade mask give limited protection to their housemates and the persons caring for them, but it is important that these masks are washed at 60°, every day.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job