Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’

Belgium has not yet reached its epidemic peak, according to André.
The new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic is still in its climbing phase in Belgium, as the peak of the outbreak is only expected “in the coming weeks.”
“Taking into account the commitment of the entire population to comply with the measures” the peak is expected “in the coming weeks, around the beginning of April,” according to the models the experts are following, said Emmanuel André from the coronavirus reference laboratory in Leuven, on Thursday during a press conference.
It is still too early to take a position on measures, such as reopening the schools after Easter, according to Benoît Ramacker, a spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre.
“It is more important than ever to respect the measures in force,” he said, “at the risk of having to prolong them. (…) If they are not respected in a spirit of solidarity, they may last much longer.”