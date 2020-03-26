 
Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès...
Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide...
Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP...
Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a...
Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Parliament due to approve special powers for Wilmès government
    Coronavirus: nearly 500,000 cases worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches number for people without GP
    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 
    Coronavirus: Emergency legislation planned by EU member states
    Coronavirus: Peak expected ‘in the coming weeks’
    Belgium sets aside nearly €300,000 for food aid
    Belgium could take a year to get back to normal, says Van Ranst
    Should you wear a mouth mask outside?
    Belgium in Brief: Singles, Keep Your Distance
    Belgium’s budget deficit now more than €30 billion
    Spain extends lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 6,235 confirmed cases
    Sexual health organisation Sensoa advises singles to keep their distance
    Seeing if measures are effective ‘takes 8 to 10 days,’ says De Block
    Police seek clarification of the rules on outdoor activities
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad
    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
    Coronavirus: Europe is standing still
    World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic Games
    View more

    Coronavirus: Exercising in 1km radius is ‘not a good solution’ 

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    De Crem stressed that "playtime is over." Credit: Pxhere

    As the federal police asked for clearer rules for outside activities to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-9), Minister for Domestic Affairs Pieter De Crem said that the proposed 1-km-rule is “not a good solution.”

    Following the 1-km-rule, people are only allowed to go outside if they stay within one kilometre of their home. However, De Crem does not think that would be a good idea.

    “People have the right to go outside. If people living in apartments or residential areas can only come outside within a radius of one kilometre, many people will be outside together in a small place. That will have a counterproductive effect,” said De Crem to VRT. “Not to mention the psychological aspect: otherwise it will look like an open-air prison,” he added.

    However, De Crem stressed that “playtime is over,” and that “a quantification of what one can do, and within which radius” cannot be ruled out, adding that a bike ride of 50 km is not allowed.

    Related News:

     

    The police previously asked for clearer rules on the coronavirus measures, as the government’s indication that people should “stay close to their homes” is “much too vague,” said Nicholas Paelinck, chair of the standing committee of local police forces, to De Standaard.

    They proposed strict rules, such as those in force in France, where outdoor exercise is limited to one hour a day, in an area no larger than one kilometre from home. However, the exact distance could be adapted. “As long as the rule is clear,” Paelinck said. “Not only for us, but also for the public.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job