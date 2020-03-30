 
Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium,...
Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?...
Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 11,899 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total
    Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?
    Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 11,899 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide
    Coronavirus: testing approved for suspected cases in prisons, nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets allowed to give discounts again
    Coronavirus: ‘reopening of schools should be the first step’
    Coronavirus: Belgium looks to increase tests to 10,000 per day
    Coronavirus: Leuven Hospital refuses 3,000 unreliable masks
    Coronavirus: Brussels hospital turns snorkelling masks into respirators
    The downside of cleaner Brussels air: the scent of cow manure
    Coronavirus: Liège has highest number of infections among Wallonia’s provinces
    EU and US stress need for stronger international cooperation
    Belgium slashes waiting time for clinical trials on vaccines and medication
    Insects as food: Belgium takes a bite
    EU awards outstanding researchers
    US reports first infant death from coronavirus
    79% stay in their own neighbourhoods during lockdown
    Communes asked to organise day care service
    View more

    Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    82 new deaths caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of the virus in Belgium to 513.

    Of the 82 deaths, 46 took place in Flanders, 22 in Wallonia and 14 in Brussels, said professor Steven Van Gucht, at the daily press briefing by the FPS Public Health and the National Crisis Centre on Monday.

    Since Sunday, 536 people have been hospitalised, but 168 people have also been discharged. The total number of people infected with the coronavirus currently in the hospital is 4,524. Of those patients, 927 are being treated in intensive care, an increase of 60 in the last 24 hours.

    Related News:

     

    A total of 11,899 confirmed cases have been recorded in Belgium since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. However, this number only shows the cases analysed in the laboratory. Additionally, taking into account that not everyone is being tested, the data does not reflect the exact number of infected people in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job