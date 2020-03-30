Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total

82 new deaths caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of the virus in Belgium to 513.

Of the 82 deaths, 46 took place in Flanders, 22 in Wallonia and 14 in Brussels, said professor Steven Van Gucht, at the daily press briefing by the FPS Public Health and the National Crisis Centre on Monday.

Since Sunday, 536 people have been hospitalised, but 168 people have also been discharged. The total number of people infected with the coronavirus currently in the hospital is 4,524. Of those patients, 927 are being treated in intensive care, an increase of 60 in the last 24 hours.

Related News:

A total of 11,899 confirmed cases have been recorded in Belgium since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. However, this number only shows the cases analysed in the laboratory. Additionally, taking into account that not everyone is being tested, the data does not reflect the exact number of infected people in Belgium.

The Brussels Times