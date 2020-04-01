 
Nursing homes tested from end of the week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
Latest News:
Marseille steps up 3D printing of protective equipment...
Brussels’ tap water ‘contains usual amount of chlorine,’...
Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces...
Nursing homes tested from end of the week...
Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Marseille steps up 3D printing of protective equipment for health-care staff
    Brussels’ tap water ‘contains usual amount of chlorine,’ says Vivaqua
    Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces
    Nursing homes tested from end of the week
    Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month
    Coronavirus: European Parliament offers its services to Brussels
    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
    Belgian police threaten strikes over lack of mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
    What else is happening today?
    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
    Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced
    How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic
    Where are Belgium’s coronavirus cases?
    Is loss of taste and smell a Coronavirus symptom?
    Coronavirus slowdown in Belgium is ‘confirmed,’ says epidemiologist
    Coronavirus: Death toll in Belgium reaches 828
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. 5G
    EU imposes partial arms embargo on Libya to stop civil war
    April 1: here’s what changes, seriously
    View more

    Nursing homes tested from end of the week

    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Starting at the end of this week, nursing home residents who show symptoms of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will be able to be tested, Minister Philippe De Backer said Wednesday.

    In total, more than 20,000 tests are expected to be carried out in nursing homes across the country.

    According to recent reports, over a third of all nursing homes in Brussels has been affected by the coronavirus. The 146 nursing homes in the regional territory are required to report to authorities any suspected cases among staff or residents.

    Related News:

     

    According to the latest figures on Friday, 53 homes had reported at least one suspected case of the virus, as previously reported. “42 residents have tested positive and another 218 are suspected to be infected,” cabinet staff member Miguel Lardinois said, adding that around half of them had been hospitalised.

    Last month Femarbel, the professional federation for nursing homes, warned of “a ticking time-bomb that can go off at any moment,” calling on tests for staff members as a matter of urgency. 

    The capacity to carry out tests has meanwhile been increased to more than 4,000 per day. This number will rise sharply in the coming days, the cabinet adds. The goal is to eventually reach 10,000 tests per day.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job