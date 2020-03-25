 
Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 March, 2020
Latest News:
Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’...
Coronavirus: Joint procurement of protective equipment achieves economies...
Coronavirus: Only half a store opens on Dutch/Belgian...
Supermarkets coming back to normal, says industry federation...
Lockdown hits the poor hardest...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’
    Coronavirus: Joint procurement of protective equipment achieves economies of scale
    Coronavirus: Only half a store opens on Dutch/Belgian border
    Supermarkets coming back to normal, says industry federation
    Lockdown hits the poor hardest
    Coronavirus: Financial Times praises Belgium’s approach
    Belgium will review lockdown deadline on Friday
    Flemish university colleges move to ‘limited contact’ on 18 May
    ‘We will die because of you’: Belgian home nurse gets threatening letters
    Coronavirus: The situation is ‘still an epidemic’
    Police warn of cyber-crime in time of coronavirus
    Belgium in Brief: The Longest Week
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 4,937 confirmed cases
    Fruit and vegetable harvests threatened by lack of pickers
    Will coronavirus measures be extended beyond 5 April?
    Coronavirus: former health minister slams mask destruction
    Coronavirus: petrol prices hit a new 10 year low
    Belgian priest lights lockdown candles for e-pilgrims
    Employers call for grant for those who keep on working
    Coronavirus: Belgian researchers present plan to relaunch economy
    View more

    Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’

    Wednesday, 25 March 2020
    © PxHere

    Urgent measures need to be taken for staff working in nursing homes in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, Femarbel stated in a press release on Wednesday.

    Femarbel, the professional federation for nursing homes, said that “the epidemic is spreading. In Brussels and Wallonia alone, there are 60,000 elderly people living there and 40,000 members of staff working there. Even if visits by residents’ relatives have been prohibited, the 40,000 members of staff obviously return home after work. They all have families. It is, therefore, a ticking time-bomb that can go off at any moment,” the federation claims.

    Femarbel notably called for all members of staff to be “tested as a matter of urgency.” According to the federation, nursing home staff currently have no priority. They wrote that a nurse with fever symptoms presented herself at a hospital was told, “We only test hospital staff. For nursing homes, it’s ‘no’ except in case of emergency.” The federation is now concerned about a growing amount of absenteeism and the potential consequences for residents.

    Related Articles

     

    While Femarbel thanked “the competent ministers and their teams” for the face masks they received on Monday, they wrote that it’s not sufficient and lamented the lack of “specialised materials,” emphasising in caps that “the Walloon government must take the same measures” as that of Brussels, which bought 100,000 FFP2 masks, as many single-use gowns, gloves and hydro-alcoholic gel.

    “We are calling on the various competent authorities to give the orders passed on by hospitals, health-care institutions like nursing homes, their groups and associations absolute priority and an assurance that they will not be obstructed and are subjected to a minimum of red tape,” the federation stated.

    The press release comes as it was revealed during Wednesday’s press briefing by the FPS Public Health that Belgium’s death toll had been raised to 178, with virologist Steven Van Gucht pointing out that “not all of these deaths took place in the past 24 hours. Reporting them can take a little time, as the number is the sum of the reports from hospitals, care centres and home situations.” The vast majority of coronavirus-related deaths in Belgium are among patients aged 65 and older.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job