 
Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown...
Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility...
Brussels brings in new rules for human remains...
Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death...
Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s health is improving
    EU science chief quits over ‘disappointing European response to Covid-19’
    Belgium in Brief: ‘Too Early’ To Loosen Lockdowns
    Brussels considers new use for air raid shelter under flea market
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 23,403 confirmed cases
    ‘Too early’ to undo coronavirus lockdowns, says WHO Europe boss
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    View more

    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Police officers will still have to receive authorisation from the chief of their police zone. Credit: Belga

    The police are allowed to enter private homes to interrupt a “lockdown party” in light of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem.

    He referred to a circular issued by the College of Procurators-General on 25 March, which details directives on the judicial enforcement of the government’s measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

    The directive states that “article 27 of the law on the police force can be applied, which allows an administrative search of private places.”

    According to that article, the police is allowed to enter buildings when the danger “is of an extremely serious and imminent nature, threatening the life or physical integrity of persons.”

    Related News:

     

    In that case, they have to establish the offence, and put an end to it, for example by interrupting a party that is ignoring the rules of containment and social distancing.

    Previously, De Crem had already stated that lockdown parties “demonstrate a lack of civic responsibility” and professor Emmanual André, the Francophone interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson, said that these kind of parties were “exactly what we don’t wish to see, and it will have a negative impact on the evolution of the epidemic and the intensive daily work carried out by doctors and nurses, which is getting heavier each day,” he said.

    However, police officers will still have to receive authorisation from the chief of their police zone, in consultation with the King’s Prosecutor.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job