 
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn...
Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin...
Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits...
Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    SNCB losing €70 million a month
    Coronavirus: Italy records hopeful figures
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
    Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study suggests
    Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    1,580 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the Federal Public Health Service during a press conference on Thursday.

    1,049 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 370 live in Wallonia, and 149 live in Brussels. The FPS does not yet have further information on the place of residence of 12 other people. The total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 24,983.

    459 new patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, and 483 new people have also been discharged, bringing the total number of people in the hospital because of the coronavirus at the moment to 5,590. “This is a further decrease, with 98 patients,” said professor Steven Van Gucht. “Of the patients in the hospital, 1,285 are in the intensive care unit,” he added.

    283 new deaths have been reported, of which 116 were confirmed in the hospital. 135 of the deaths occurred in Flanders, 109 in Wallonia, and 39 in Brussels. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 2,523.

    Related News:

     

    “1,569 tests have already been taken in residential care homes. The idea is that we will reach 20,000 tests in a few days,” he added.

    “We have heard of people who put mouth masks or other items in the freezer, with the intention to kill the virus. However, the virus preserves very well in cold and even freezing temperatures,” Van Gucht said. “This is not a good strategy,” he added.

    “Many online and offline initiatives and creatives projects have been launched, for example, to make protective equipment, and we cannot thank everyone working on these initiatives enough,” said Yves Stevens, a spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre.

    “We also want to thank the people working in essential services, who keep our society running. We cannot applaud enough at 8:00 PM every day, we cannot show enough support for everyone, specifically those in the care sector,” he added.

    “Today, a campaign from the Belgian governments is starting, focussing on the aspect that we need to keep it up,” Stevens said. “If we want to enjoy the summer later, we will have to persevere now. The message is very simple: keep up the solidarity, stay at home, and keep it up,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job