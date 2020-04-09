 
Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn...
Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin...
Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits...
Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in...
Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    SNCB losing €70 million a month
    Coronavirus: Italy records hopeful figures
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
    Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study suggests
    Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    STIB social distances with seat stickers
    Coronavirus: More hospital discharges than admissions in last 24 hours
    View more

    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Summer bar Gisèle in the La Cambre Abbey in Ixelles © Bruxelles Environnement

    Belgium must resist the temptation to go outside excessively in the nice weather, or risk the coronavirus spread in the country extending over the summer, several experts have warned.

    “If we want to save the summer, we have to stay inside now,” said Marc Van Ranst, Steven Van Gucht, Geert Meyfroidt and Erika Vlieghe Wednesday evening in VTM News.

    While the measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) appear to be paying off, it’s still too early to celebrate.

    “Just like in all Belgian hospitals, people in my hospital are also working very hard at the moment,” said Geert Meyfroidt. “We have a lot of patients that we can take care of, with an influx that we can handle thanks to all your efforts over the past few weeks. Now, it is important to persevere if we want to save the summer, but also if we want to avoid a new peak,” he added.

    Related News

     

    “We are trying to come up with strategies that will allow all of you, and us, to leave our homes safely. But while waiting for that, please, stay in or around your homes,” said Erika Vlieghe. “Not in the streets, not in the woods or the parks. We are seeing way too many people on the streets and that is dangerous for the transmission of Covid-19,” she added.

    “If we still want to enjoy the summer, we have to do our best now,” said Marc Van Ranst. “But remember this: it’s going to be okay.”

    The call came from virologists Marc Van Ranst and Steven Van Gucht, Geert Meyfroidt, the chairman of the Belgian Society for Intensive Medicine, and Erika Vlieghe, head of infectious diseases at the UZ Antwerpen and chairman of the Group of Experts in charge of the Exit Strategy (GEES).

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job