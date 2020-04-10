 
Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter...
Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths...
Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews...
Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Coronavirus: working students to reinforce labour for Easter break
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths
    Belgium in Brief: Easter Eggs And Lockdown Reviews
    Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 26,667 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: first lockdown evader given community service
    Oil production set to decrease from May
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care
    Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium postpones sales to late summer
    Coronavirus: 3 million mouth masks don’t meet quality standards
    Easter Bunny has ‘an essential profession,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Traces of coronavirus found in wastewater all over Flanders
    Coronavirus: More clarity on future of lockdown expected on Tuesday
    A sharp fall in property prices seems unlikely in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish minister slammed for delayed action on nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines scraps 8 destinations
    Takeaway.com sees orders up by one-half
    Facing ‘the worst economic fallout since Great Depression’
    Prison population reduced to under 10,000, says Geens
    View more

    Brussels Airlines CEO optimistic despite coronavirus crisis

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines’ CEO is optimistic despite the airline’s struggle through the current financial crisis. “I’m going for it 100%,” he said.

    The new coronavirus (Covid-19) is causing a change of plans for Brussels Airlines’ strategy. “In the end, the goal is to grow profitably from 2023. But first, we have to survive the coming weeks,” CEO Dieter Vranckx said in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Brussels Airlines wants to reach a profit margin of 8% after 10 years of average losses. The company was already in the process of restructuring before the crisis. The crisis has accelerated this process, Vranckx said.

    Related Articles

     

    The company was quick to act, according to Vranckx. “The virus had already been in Italy for a few weeks, and suddenly our new bookings dropped 6% below the normal level. From then on, it got worse every day. That’s why we were one of the first to stop a series of flights from March 11th,” he said.

    Brussels Airlines is currently in talks with the government and with politicians. Last week, it was revealed that renationalisation of the airline was on the table. Vranckx firmly believes that the airline’s impact on the Belgian economy should not be underestimated. 

    “We employ 4,200 people, and there are another 40,000 jobs directly dependent on Brussels Airlines. That’s four times more than if the flights to Zaventem were operated by a foreign company. Tourists who come to Belgium also spend an average of €650, not counting airline tickets,” he said.

    “Thanks to us, Brussels is a hub, and I’m sure it will continue to be so,” Vranckx said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job