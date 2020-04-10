Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 3,000 deaths...

In total, 3,019 people have died from the consequences of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, announced the Federal Public Health Service during a daily press briefing on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 325 new deaths have been reported, of which 114 were confirmed in the hospital. “The other 211 died outside of the hospitals, mostly in residential care homes, and are suspected cases,” said professor Steven Van Gucht, the interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson.

Additionally, 171 deaths that took place between 18 and 31 March were also reported by Flemish residential care homes, bringing the total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,019.

As not all figures come directly from the hospitals, there is sometimes a delay in the reporting of the deaths to the authorities.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 26,667. Since 15 March, 5,568 patients have been discharged from the hospital, according to the FPS.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times