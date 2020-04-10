Coronavirus: Brussels mayors now recommend masks in public...

Doulkeridis said that the 19 mayors of Brussels’ municipalities should consult with one another in order to come up with a concerted strategy in order to avoid putting pressure on already strained federal mouth masks supplies, under increasing pressure after a series of botched imports.
Despite the move by local mayors in Brussels, federal health authorities said they continued to assert that the use of masks by the general population had “no added value” and that it could even “provide a false sense of security.”