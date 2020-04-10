Belgian postal worker (25) dies from coronavirus

The 25-year-old (not pictured) was admitted into the hospital after being bedridden for days, but died soon after. © Belga

A 25-year-old employee of Belgium’s national post service died on Wednesday from the new coronavirus (Covid-19), a Limburg hospital confirmed.

The man, a resident of the Flemish city of Genk, had been bedridden at home for “several days,” HLN reports.

The 25-year-old, reportedly lived alone with his father, who alerted the emergency services over his son’s condition and saw him admitted into the East Limburg Hospital (ZOL).

The man’s condition quickly worsened the hospital confirmed his death on Wednesday from the consequences of the virus.

According to statements given to HLN by the man’s neighbours, he had little social contacts and suffered from obesity and related health problems.

The man’s death makes him the youngest victim of the coronavirus pandemic in the province of Limburg, one of Belgium’s hardest-hit provinces.

News of the postal worker’s death comes days after a supermarket employee at Colruyt died after testing positive for Covid-19, with the Colruyt Group now facing legal action from the worker’s family.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times