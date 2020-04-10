Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
Credit: Belga
While it is not yet clear if the big summer festivals in Belgium will be allowed to take place because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter as the band has postponed its European tour.
The American rock band wat set to headline the Rock Werchter festival (2-5 July) for the sixth time, but announced that it would push back its entire European tour because of the coronavirus this year.
We fully understand the decision of Pearl Jam not to tour this summer. Happy to hear they plan on returning to Europe in 2021. https://t.co/7w2IJ9ybjb
