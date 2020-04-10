 
Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
Friday, 10 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While it is not yet clear if the big summer festivals in Belgium will be allowed to take place because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter as the band has postponed its European tour.

    The American rock band wat set to headline the Rock Werchter festival (2-5 July) for the sixth time, but announced that it would push back its entire European tour because of the coronavirus this year.

    Belgium’s National Security Council will meet on Wednesday to further discuss the country’s lockdown measures, and Flemish Minister-President said that he expects them to make a decision regarding the summer festivals.

    Last week, Federal Minister of the Interior Pieter De Crem already said that the big summer festivals such as Rock Werchter and Tomorrowland would “probably” not take place like usual this year.

    Several virologists have also spoken out against organising festivals in the summer of 2020, as it would be too risky to bring that many people from all over the world close together.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

