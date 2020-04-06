 
Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled
Monday, 06 April, 2020
    Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter will ‘probably’ be cancelled

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    The decision should be formalised by the Council as soon as possible, according to Minister De Crem. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s National Security Council will “probably” announce the cancellation of the big summer festivals such as Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter because of the coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Federal Minister of Domestic Affairs Pieter De Crem.

    The mayors of the municipalities of Boom and Rotselaar (where Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter take place, respectively) asked to not let the big festivals, attended by people from all over the world, take place like usual.

    “The mayors are expecting a decision from the National Security Council to clarify the situation. The decision should be formalised by the Council as soon as possible. So, unfortunately, they should expect a cancellation,” said De Crem on Walloon radio.

    He also emphasised that the coronavirus measures were well-respected, during the sunny weekend too. “There have been very few journeys by car. People did not go to their second residence, for example on the coast or the Ardennes,” he said.

    Nevertheless, the police had to act here and there in busy public places where the social distance rules were not respected, according to De Crem.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

