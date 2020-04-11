 
Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Latest News:
Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth...
Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels...
Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement,...
Apple, Google join forces to support the fight...
Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth masks
    Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
    WWII bomb discovered in Cologne
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus in Europe’s last dictatorship
    Coronavirus: How to celebrate Easter responsibly
    Coronavirus: over 1,6 million infections worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss
    Moral dilemma: Saving lives when resources are scarce
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests in care centres ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    View more

    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Sinterklaas is a holiday figure still uniquely celebrated in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg on 6 December every year. Credit: Belga

    Sinterklaas is healthy and is self-isolating in his castle in the face of the coronavirus crisis – so there is no need for children to worry, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    This information came after 7-year-old Finn sent Van Ranst a question about his concerns for Sinterklaas’ health.

    “I hear that there are even more sick people in Spain,” wrote the boy. “Is Sinterklaas going to get sick too? And is he going to die? I hope not. Hopefully, they will have someone like you in Spain.”

    Posted by Marc Van Ranst on Friday, April 10, 2020

    Posting the letter on his Facebook alongside his reply, Van Ranst called on the help of a Spanish colleague Prof. Javierologica, who gave Sinterklaas a call “immediately”.

    Related News

     

    “I am happy to tell you that Sinterklaas is healthy and well. He has secluded himself on the first floor of his castle and hasn’t received any visitors for a month,” explained Van Ranst. He added that food is being delivered by a lift, and that he is staying in touch with Zwarte Piet on Skype.

    Even in the face of this, Sinterklaas and Zwarte Piet are still busy making toys for when they come back to our country in December, so everything is still on schedule, added Van Ranst.

    Sinterklaas is a holiday figure still uniquely celebrated in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg on 6 December every year. He is said to visit every house on the night before to leave presents and candy for children who have been good during the past year.

    This follows a similar announcement that the Easter Bunny will still be allowed to hide chocolate eggs in gardens this weekend, as he had “an essential profession,” according to Van Ranst.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job