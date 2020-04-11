Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst

“I am happy to tell you that Sinterklaas is healthy and well. He has secluded himself on the first floor of his castle and hasn’t received any visitors for a month,” explained Van Ranst. He added that food is being delivered by a lift, and that he is staying in touch with Zwarte Piet on Skype.
Even in the face of this, Sinterklaas and Zwarte Piet are still busy making toys for when they come back to our country in December, so everything is still on schedule, added Van Ranst.
Sinterklaas is a holiday figure still uniquely celebrated in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg on 6 December every year. He is said to visit every house on the night before to leave presents and candy for children who have been good during the past year.
This follows a similar announcement that the Easter Bunny will still be allowed to hide chocolate eggs in gardens this weekend, as he had “an essential profession,” according to Van Ranst.