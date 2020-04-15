 
Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Latest News:
STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels...
Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in...
Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022...
Coronavirus: Flemish tenants and landlords jointly ask for...
Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels
    Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in society
    Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022
    Coronavirus: Flemish tenants and landlords jointly ask for rent allowances
    Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday
    New form of medical certificate for quarantined workers
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s GDP to fall by 6.9%, expects IMF
    Coronavirus: Belgians make more journeys outside own municipality
    Coronavirus: Belgian researchers plan ‘responsible deconfinement’
    Proximus partly stops ‘5G light’ deployment in Belgium
    ‘Mea Culpa’: Bart De Wever apologises for coronavirus Facebook ad
    Coronavirus: teen’s death in police check investigated as involuntary manslaughter
    Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies to start producing face masks
    Half of people in Flanders want coronavirus app: survey
    XR Belgium posts deepfake of Belgian premier linking Covid-19 with climate crisis
    Coronavirus: Electricity prices drop below zero
    Illegal stocks of face masks and sanitising gel confiscated in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 4,000 deaths
    Labour party seeks to secure affordability of coronavirus vaccine
    View more

    Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022

    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    Social distancing at the supermarket could become common practice. © Belga

    A number of periods of social distancing could be required between now and 2022 to prevent health services being overwhelmed by periodic resurgence of the coronavirus, according to a study by scientists from Harvard University in the US.

    The scientists created a model of the evolution of the Covid-19 infection, based on the assumption it will assume a seasonal character similar to other flu-like diseases. The paper is published in the latest edition of the journal Science.

    The model is speculative, given that so little is known about the new virus, including the degree of immunity obtained by someone who has been infected and recovered.

    Related News

     

    A timely measure of social distancing will probably not be sufficient to allow the incidence of [the virus] to remain within the limits of the capacity of emergency services in the USA,” one of the authors of the paper told journalists this week.

    Instead, authorities may be forced to resort to intermittent periods of social distancing in the short term. Later, with the development of treatments and a vaccine, the degree and duration of confinement would likely be reduced.

    As the periods where confinement is relaxed multiply, people will continue to become infected and recover, leading over time to a growth of group immunity. If confinement were to be permanent, that would not happen, said Professor Marc Lipsitch of the university’s school of public health.

    In other words, the virus needs occasionally to be allowed to run free, before being locked up again by confinement. According to the Harvard team, a succession of seven intermittent periods of social distancing, each one shorter than the last, with longer periods in between, will be required between now and 2022, according to their model, to being the virus under some sort of control.

    But how long it will take before a vaccine is developed is a matter for conjecture, although experts reckon 12 to 18 months to be a conservative estimate.

    The government’s National Security Council will today reveal its plans for the next stage of Belgium’s response to the epidemic, and Dr Philippe Devos, president of the association of medical syndicates and head of intensive care at the CHC medical centre in Liege, predicted there would be no major relaxation of the confinement.

    It’s certain that will not take place in April,” he told the RTL. “It’s too soon. I foresee something more progressive. Some measures will probably not be lifted at all before there is a vaccine. Social distancing, the respect of a distance of 1m50 between people, is something that will stay until there is a vaccine.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job