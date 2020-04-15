 
Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Ghent mulls wider cycle lanes amid drop...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 33,573 confirmed cases...
King Philippe at 60: a birthday under lockdown...
Coronavirus: Counting all deaths in care centres is...
STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Ghent mulls wider cycle lanes amid drop in car traffic
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 33,573 confirmed cases
    King Philippe at 60: a birthday under lockdown
    Coronavirus: Counting all deaths in care centres is ‘dumb’
    STIB offers to broadcast your voice through Brussels
    Coronavirus: How to protect the most vulnerable in society
    Study: social distancing could be needed until 2022
    Coronavirus: Flemish tenants and landlords jointly ask for rent allowances
    Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday
    New form of medical certificate for quarantined workers
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s GDP to fall by 6.9%, expects IMF
    Coronavirus: Belgians make more journeys outside own municipality
    Coronavirus: Belgian researchers plan ‘responsible deconfinement’
    Proximus partly stops ‘5G light’ deployment in Belgium
    ‘Mea Culpa’: Bart De Wever apologises for coronavirus Facebook ad
    Coronavirus: teen’s death in police check investigated as involuntary manslaughter
    Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies to start producing face masks
    Half of people in Flanders want coronavirus app: survey
    XR Belgium posts deepfake of Belgian premier linking Covid-19 with climate crisis
    View more

    Belgium to review coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday

    Wednesday, 15 April 2020
    The National Security Council will review the current nationwide lockdown, with an extension beyond the current 19 April deadline expected. © Belga

    Belgium’s National Security Council (NSC) will meet on Wednesday to review the coronavirus lockdown, which experts and officials have hinted is likely to be extended beyond the current 19 April deadline.

    Federal government officials will convene with the leaders of Belgium’s regions and language communities at 2:30 PM and discuss a possible lengthening of the lockdown, in place since mid-March.

    In announcing the latest extension to mid-April, the NSC had said that pushing back the lockdown a further two weeks to 3 May was a possibility.

    The meeting comes amid reports suggesting that residents in Belgium are starting to be less observant of the lockdown measures, with transport companies reporting a rise in suspected non-essential travels, and police reporting a rise in lockdown violations.

    A central talking point of the meeting on Wednesay is expected to be summer events, with the industry expecting clarity over whether major summer festivals will be allowed to go forward after the federal interior minister said at least two festivals be “probably” cancelled.

    Related News:

     

    Several health officials and experts, including from the World Health Organisation, have cautioned against loosening the lockdown measures too early, warning that it could cause a second wave of infections.

    France and Italy have both announced extensions to their current lockdowns, which are currently set to remain in place until 11 and 3 May, respectively.

    The meeting comes as a number of governments in Europe start loosening their own lockdown regulations, progressively restarting public life by allowing a number of non-essential services to open back up.

    On Monday, non-essential workers in the construction and industry sector returned to work in Spain, which has the second-highest number of infections throughout the world, behind the United States.

    This week, a gradual easing out of the lockdown began in Austria, with a number of non-essential shops and public transport reopened under the condition that everyone wears a face mask, while in Denmark, primary schools, nurseries and kindergartens are set to open back up on Wednesday.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job